Wisconsin surpasses 400,000 total COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin passed another grim milestone Friday as the Dept. of Health Services reported the its 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 case.

The latest total comes just three weeks after the state reported its 300,000 case. In the past six weeks alone, the total number of cases has more than doubled, DHS statistics show.

On Friday, the agency reported 4,847 new cases, pushing the all-time total to 404,555 since the pandemic began. The nearly 5,000 cases listed in this latest report is the most since Saturday and triggered the first significant increase in the state’s seven-day rolling average since the state hit the 300,000 case mark.

The average, which is designed to eliminate some of the day to day fluctuations, jumped to 4,102 cases per day over the past week, an increase of more than 500 over the previous day. It is still remains, however, more than 2,000 cases per day lower than where it stood two Fridays ago.

The 15,197 total tests tallied by DHS on Friday is the most since prior to Thanksgiving and brings this latest report more in line with testing levels seen through most of November. The increase testing also provided an offset to the percentage of tests that were positive. Nearly a third of tests recorded Friday were positive, however that’s below all but one day since Thanksgiving, and more in line with November numbers.

Of the more than 400,000 people who have tested positive, approximately 337,000 of them have recovered, DHS statistics show. That still leaves more than 15 percent of cases active.

The daily death toll in Wisconsin remained high, with DHS reporting 63 more people have died from the virus. In December alone, health officials have already recorded more than 300 deaths linked to COVID-19, making it the deadliest four-day stretch for Wisconsin.

DHS’ daily report shows an average 53 per day have died over the course of the past week, bringing the seven-day rolling average near the all-time high of 55 per day recorded halfway through last week.

More than 200 people were admitted into the hospital over the past day, DHS reported. In all, nearly 18,000 people have been admitted at some point after testing positive.

