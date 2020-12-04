Advertisement

Younger Dodgeville students headed back to classroom Monday

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Many Dodgeville School Dist. Students will be heading back to the classroom soon.

On Thursday, the school board voted to allow younger students to return to class as well as some older students who meet certain criteria.

Following the vote, District Administrator Paul Weber sent a note to students’ families informing them about the changes. In the letter, he stated the following students will return to school on Monday:

  • All in-person students in grades ELP-4
  • High needs students in K-12 as determined by the building principal
  • Students in K-12 with limited or no internet access as determined by the building principal

Weber told families that each principal will be sending out details Friday explaining how the return to the classroom will work. He added that the new procedures are expected to remain in place until the holiday break, unless an outbreak among students or staff occurs.

“We are hopeful that this is the first step toward bringing back all-person learners after the holiday break,” Weber wrote. “Please do your part in curbing the spread of the virus. Stay safe.”

For all other students, online learning will continue as usual through December 23, Weber added. Their instruction will remain the same for now, with the board set to reconvene prior to the end of the year to decide on a plan for 2021.

Dodgeville had been utilizing virtual learning since the end of October.

