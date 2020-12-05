Alice in Dairyland shares ‘Uniquely Wisconsin’ gift ideas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When you’re shopping for holiday gifts this year, you can shop local and support Wisconsin farmers through the Something Special from Wisconsin campaign.

Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland, Julie Nunes, shares some gift ideas from the Madison area.

Beans n’ Cream Coffee - Sun Prairie

All coffee is roasted in house and sourced from small farmers. They also offer beautiful gift boxes for the coffee lovers on your shopping list.

LuAnn’s Homemade Butters - East Troy

Delicious butters with flavors including original honey, strawberry, cinnamon. Set this out on the Thanksgiving/Christmas table to spread on a nice fresh roll.

Driftless Chocolates - Belleville

These handmade delicacies come in a variety of flavors. One type is sea salt honey caramels (made with WI honey) and pecan caramels. These are sure to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

Spark Spices - Madison

With a wide variety of spice blends there’s sure to be something to spark your taste buds. Whether it’s a bloody mary mix or a Zesty snap seasoning to use in a popular holiday dip, the spices are handcrafted in small batches to ensure quality.

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese - Waterloo

If you’re giving a gift from Wisconsin, you can’t go wrong with some cheese. Whether it’s to complete a charcuterie board or a chocolate marscapone to pair with fruit or atop a pie, there’s something for everyone.

Jewell Hollow Woodcraft - Richland Center

With many different shape and customization options, there are cutting boards for every reason and season.

You can also look for the Something Special from Wisconsin logo in your supermarket. Anything with the logo means at least 50 percent of the item’s ingredients, production, or processing has come from within the state.

Another great gift idea combines Wisconsin products in gift baskets called ‘Boxes of Fun’. To purchase those, click HERE.

