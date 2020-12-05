Appleton native to compete in ‘The Voice’ semifinals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinite John Holiday is keeping his dreams alive as he will go on to compete in “The Voice” semifinals next week.

Holiday is originally from Appleton and is mentored on “The Voice” by artist and judge John Legend.

Holiday is one of nine remaining contestants this season after receiving “America’s Vote” to stay. For Holiday, he says Tuesday’s save was a victory he won’t soon regret.

“Certainly nerve wracking,” Holiday said as he described the moment. “If you weren’t a praying man or woman, in that moment certainly you would be.”

The semifinals will continue Monday night on NBC15.

