Advertisement

Appleton native to compete in ‘The Voice’ semifinals

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinite John Holiday is keeping his dreams alive as he will go on to compete in “The Voice” semifinals next week.

Holiday is originally from Appleton and is mentored on “The Voice” by artist and judge John Legend.

Holiday is one of nine remaining contestants this season after receiving “America’s Vote” to stay. For Holiday, he says Tuesday’s save was a victory he won’t soon regret.

“Certainly nerve wracking,” Holiday said as he described the moment. “If you weren’t a praying man or woman, in that moment certainly you would be.”

The semifinals will continue Monday night on NBC15.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
New DHS map breaks down COVID-19 activity by municipality, zip code, school district

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden called for immediate action on COVID-19 relief in a speech Friday.
President-elect Biden popular vote margin reaches 7 million over President Trump
Lower speed limits on Gammon Rd.,McKenna Blvd. beginning Monday
.
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree
Dairy brand to donate 175k shelf-stable milks to Wisconsin food banks