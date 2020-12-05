Advertisement

At least 18 Chinese coal miners killed by lethal gas

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon monoxide in the smog at the entrance of the coal mine in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwestern China, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. China's state TV says more than a dozen coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country's southwest.(Huang Wei/Xinhua via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
New DHS map breaks down COVID-19 activity by municipality, zip code, school district
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Madison named best place in America to retire

Latest News

In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks...
Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out
With more than 500 theaters, Regal is the second largest cinema chain in the United States...
How the pandemic is changing the future of the movie industry
In this Thursday, June 25, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the...
UN health chief: World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree