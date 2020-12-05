Beloit Police: 21-year-old hospitalized following shooting incident

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -Beloit police are investigating a shooting incident that left one woman hospitalized Saturday.

Police say the shooting occurred at Park and Bushnell avenues around 2 a.m.

A 21-year-old woman was reportedly in a vehicle when she was shot. She received a non life threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital, according to a Facebook post written by Beloit police.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police say.

