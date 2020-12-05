Dairy brand to donate 175k shelf-stable milks to Wisconsin food banks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As food banks face an increased demand amidst the pandemic, Dairy-brand Kemps announced they will donate 175,000 Giving Cows milk packages to Wisconsin food banks.

The milk packages are said to be specifically designed for food pantries and programs to fight hunger. The single-serve packs of pasteurized milk have a shelf life of up to 12 months, according to Kemps. This is a much longer shelf life of fresh milk, which is typically only 20 days from processing.

The shelf-stable milks will be delivered to food banks across the state, including Madison. Kemps says they are partnering with Roundy’s to benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. The food bank will receive 40,000 Giving Cow packs for distribution throughout southwestern Wisconsin.

“As we head into the holiday season, we know the need at food banks continues to grow, which is why we’re proud to continue our efforts of helping get food to those children and families who so desperately need it,” Kemps spokesperson Rachel Kyllo said in a release. “Our shelf-stable Giving Cow packs provide valuable nutrition, but don’t require cold storage, which we know can sometimes be limited at smaller food pantries and shelters.”

