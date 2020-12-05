December, where did you go?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Above-average temperatures are expected next week as warmer air surges into Wisconsin. Outside of a fleeting flurry Sunday, the main feature of the weather forecast is the unusual warmth. Highs may climb 10-15°F above-normal by mid-next week.

High level clouds were around Saturday evening as an upper-level impulse moves across Wisconsin. Lows will fall into the mid 20′s overnight. Clouds will stick around for Sunday as another impulse swings through the Badger State. Although there isn’t enough moisture to support widespread snow showers, a fleeting flurry is possible given the strength of the impulse. This may be more likely SW of Madison - especially overnight into tomorrow morning.

Highs top out in the upper 30′s tomorrow and Monday. Sunshine returns next week as high-pressure centers over the Plains. Highs climb steadily through the 40′s - near 50°F by mid-week. These projected high temperatures would stand 10-15°F for this time of year. The average December 5th temperature in Madison is 34°F.

Long-term models suggest an active weather pattern setting up for next weekend. Details on the timing, position, and form of precipitation remain fuzzy since models have yet to agree. A chance for snow or rain appears likely Friday into Saturday. More specific information will become clearer in the next few days.

