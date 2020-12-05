DHS reports 77 deaths, 183 hospitalizations as new cases drop Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest COVID-19 report from the Department of Health Services added 4,831 new coronavirus cases Saturday as the state sees a recent downward trend.

DHS data shows a decline in new cases recorded in a single day since reaching a record high of nearly 8,000 cases on Nov. 19. The new cases dropped the seven-day rolling average yet again to 4,073.

While numbers are lower than those seen in early November, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm cautioned Thursday that it is “too early to know if this downward trajectory will stay the course.” Palm also pointed out that the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday are still unknown.

Additionally, the agency has seen a drop in testing since the holiday—recording less that 10,000 tests on some days.

Wisconsin has recorded over 400k cases since the pandemic began, according to DHS numbers. Currently, 62,128 of those cases are considered active.

Saturday’s report indicates the state has seen 77 more coronavirus-related deaths. In all, 3,702 people in Wisconsin are confirmed to have died from complications related to coronavirus.

Another 183 people were hospitalized with the virus in the past day, bringing the total ever hospitalized to 18,126. The DHS reports hospitals are at 85 percent capacity.

After reaching the point where all but one Wisconsin county had reached “critically high” case activity levels, thirty counties, including many in the south-central and southwest part of the state, have fallen to what is considered a “very high” case activity level.

Though, the agency’s case activity tracker shows the state as a whole remains “critically high.”

Of the 13,460 tests administered in the past day 8,629 returned negative. Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 343,481, or 83.9 percent, have recovered.

