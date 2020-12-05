In a pandemic season of giving, nearly 50 beds go to Madison-area kids in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 50 kids in the Madison area will have brand new beds to sleep in Saturday night.

“We want to support the community that supports us,” Luis Garces, a manager at Slumberland Furniture, said. The company’s location on Madison’s east side donated the mattress sets, with help from Tempur-Pedic. The furniture store’s foundation, called 40 Winks, has been donating beds in the annual Homes For the Holidays program since 1991.

Andrea Wiltzius, head of the 40 Winks chapter in Madison, rallied her neighbors living in the Hill Farms area. Through individual donations, the giveaway project grew to include new bed sheets, as well as toys.

“I think COVID-19 and virtual schooling has really pulled back the curtain of poverty in our neighborhoods,” Wiltzius said. “Teachers and support staff are really seeing what kids are dealing within their homes and home life. We’re really seeing some major gaps. Today we’re filling 49 of those gaps.”

Through local social workers and an outreach group, Wiltzius connected with 20 families in need of new beds. This included Tara Stepter and her three kids.

“They’ve been wanting beds, Stepter said, “and as moms, we all want to do what we can for our children.”

Stepter explained, in May flooding in her home destroyed a lot of valuables. Since then, her kids, ages 11, 6 and 2, have not had proper bedding.

“It was a little embarrassing, but life goes on. So I’m pretty excited that they were able to bring mattresses over to us,” she said.

Wiltzius named other contributors in the donation project, including Covenant Presbyterian Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church and Target.

