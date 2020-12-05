Advertisement

Judge: Trump administration must take new DACA applications

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects some young immigrants from deportation.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis says the government has to post a public notice within three days that new DACA applications are being accepted.

The ruling follows one from November where Garaufis said Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was unlawfully in his position.

In the latest ruling, the judge says that invalidates the memo Wolf had issued in July suspending DACA. An email seeking comment was sent to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
New DHS map breaks down COVID-19 activity by municipality, zip code, school district

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
Lower speed limits on Gammon Rd.,McKenna Blvd. beginning Monday
.
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree
Dairy brand to donate 175k shelf-stable milks to Wisconsin food banks
Photo Courtesy: Children's Museum of Rock Co.
Children’s Museum of Rock Co. renews push for a permanent building