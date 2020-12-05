Lower speed limits on Gammon Rd.,McKenna Blvd. beginning Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beginning Monday, Dec. 7, the City of Madison will introduce speed changes to Gammon Road and McKenna Boulevard.

Gammon Road’s speed limit, from Watts Road to Colony, will change from 35 mph to 30 mph. McKenna Boulevard’s speed limit, from Raymond Road to Watts Road, will also change from 35 mph to 30 mph. Digital signboards will temporarily be placed in the area to remind drivers of the changes.

The speed limit changes are a part of the city-wide effort for the Vision Zero initiative, a data driven strategy that aims to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on city streets.

According to the city, there were 20 injury crashes on Gammon Road in 2019. There were reportedly an additional 30 injury crashes on McKenna Boulevard—seven of which involved people walking or biking.

The city says lowering the speed limit will help ensure the safety of everyone, especially children and people walking or biking.

