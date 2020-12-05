Advertisement

Madison Ballet brings Nutcracker tradition online with class series

Instructors are hosting a master class series teaching choreography of The Nutcracker virtually for dancers.
Madison Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker choreography online.
Madison Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker choreography online.(Madison Ballet)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Ballet won’t be able to share the annual performances of The Nutcracker at Overture Hall this year, but there is a way to keep the holiday tradition alive.

“It’s just such a big part of our community,” said Rachelle Fochs. “It’s just this wonderful tradition that we have to share with our community and we’re really missing it this year.”

Instructors are hosting a master class series teaching choreography of The Nutcracker virtually for dancers.

The classes are on Sundays through the month of December. Instructors Yu Jhe Sun, Rachelle Fochs, and Zachary Guthier will lead classes featuring ‘Solider Doll’, ‘Snow’, and ‘Waltz of the Flowers’.

Each class is $20 and can be purchased online or by phone at (608) 278-7990.

For nearly 40 years, Madison Ballet has been an integral part of the vibrant Dane County arts community. Full scale productions of inspiring traditional ballets, innovative contemporary performances, and the timeless holiday tradition of The Nutcracker reach more than 13,000 people each year.

The School of Madison Ballet empowers students of all ages and skill levels with the poise, confidence, discipline, and fundamental life skills intrinsic to the study of dance.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
New DHS map breaks down COVID-19 activity by municipality, zip code, school district
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

Madison woman arrested under suspicion of fourth OWI
Alice in Dairyland shares holiday gift ideas.
Alice in Dairyland shares ‘Uniquely Wisconsin’ gift ideas
Alice in Dairyland Holiday Gift Ideas
Something Special from Wisconsin
Snow possible this weekend - No big snows anytime soon