Madison Ballet brings Nutcracker tradition online with class series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Ballet won’t be able to share the annual performances of The Nutcracker at Overture Hall this year, but there is a way to keep the holiday tradition alive.

“It’s just such a big part of our community,” said Rachelle Fochs. “It’s just this wonderful tradition that we have to share with our community and we’re really missing it this year.”

Instructors are hosting a master class series teaching choreography of The Nutcracker virtually for dancers.

The classes are on Sundays through the month of December. Instructors Yu Jhe Sun, Rachelle Fochs, and Zachary Guthier will lead classes featuring ‘Solider Doll’, ‘Snow’, and ‘Waltz of the Flowers’.

Each class is $20 and can be purchased online or by phone at (608) 278-7990.

For nearly 40 years, Madison Ballet has been an integral part of the vibrant Dane County arts community. Full scale productions of inspiring traditional ballets, innovative contemporary performances, and the timeless holiday tradition of The Nutcracker reach more than 13,000 people each year.

The School of Madison Ballet empowers students of all ages and skill levels with the poise, confidence, discipline, and fundamental life skills intrinsic to the study of dance.

