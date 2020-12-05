Advertisement

Madison woman arrested under suspicion of fourth OWI

The woman was allegedly seen driving without headlights around 1 a.m.
(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VILLAGE OF WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison woman was arrested early Saturday morning for what the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says is her fourth OWI offense.

Arleen M. Mata, 38, was allegedly driving without headlights on Mueller Road in the Village of Windsor around 1 a.m.

Mata was stopped by a deputy and arrested for OWI—fourth offense. She was booked into Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge.

