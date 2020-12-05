Madison woman arrested under suspicion of fourth OWI

VILLAGE OF WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison woman was arrested early Saturday morning for what the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says is her fourth OWI offense.

Arleen M. Mata, 38, was allegedly driving without headlights on Mueller Road in the Village of Windsor around 1 a.m.

Mata was stopped by a deputy and arrested for OWI—fourth offense. She was booked into Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.