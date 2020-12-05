Advertisement

Marquette stuns No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on buzzer beater

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer as Marquette knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65.

Marquette’s D.J. Carton was just inside the 3-point arc when he drew a foul from Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice with nine-tenths of a second left.

Carton made the first free throw and his second attempt bounced off the front of the rim.

Lewis got into the paint and tapped the ball with his right hand and his shot hit the front rim and went off the backboard before falling through the basket.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
New DHS map breaks down COVID-19 activity by municipality, zip code, school district

Latest News

(FILE) Wisconsin goaltender Kristen Campbell blocks a shot during the third period in the NCAA...
UW women’s hockey series against Minnesota axed
UW women’s opening game postponed
Gregg Marshall has tendered his resignation as Wichita State Head Basketball Coach
Gregg Marshall resigns as head men’s basketball coach at Wichita State University
The revised logo for Badgers' uniforms
No fans allowed at UW Madison basketball, hockey games this season