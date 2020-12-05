MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 25th NBC15 Share Your Holidays Grand Finale is quickly approaching, and we are hoping with your help, we can reach our 5 million meal goal.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Grand Finale Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon is on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Donations made during a Mike’s Miracle Minute will be doubled, and online donations all day will be matched.

Kris Tazelaar, the Director of Communications for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said online donations may be the easiest way to donate because of the pandemic.

“Because of COVID, we’re really having to do our Phone-A-Thon a little bit differently, we’re having to bring in fewer phone volunteers,” said Tazelaar.

The Sort-A-Thon will look a little different than previous years. Volunteers will be sorting food and packing Care Boxes at the Alliant Energy Center. Volunteer shifts will have less people for a longer period of time to protect staff and volunteers.

We are hoping to provide five million meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Because of you, and your help over the past 25 years, we have provide more than 51 million meals to those struggling with hunger in Southwestern Wisconsin. The need is greater than ever this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PANDEMIC IMPACT

Since March 15, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin has distributed more than 10 million meals. They have seen a 40 percent increase in the number of food insecure people they serve in 16 counties.

Right now, one in nine people are facing hunger in Southwestern Wisconsin.

“Those are kids, those are seniors, those are single family households who are struggling with hunger. Lots of these folks have never had to worry about where their food is coming from before,” said Tazelaar. “But because of job cuts or hours lost at work, they are really now struggling to make ends meet.”

During NBC15 Share Your Holidays, the campaign provides a third of the more than 14 million meals they typically provide in a year.

MIKE’S MIRACLE MINUTES

NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney began the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign as a single day food drive in 1996. When he passed away in 2006, the Mike’s Miracle Minutes were created in his memory.

During a Mike’s Miracle Minute, which occur between 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., donations will be matched by generous sponsors.

People can call the phonebank toll free at 844-8-HUNGER (844-848-6437).

