No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a clear & cool Wednesday morning in Wisconsin’s capitol city. There weren’t clouds in the sky or rain on radar. But, for a short time, it appeared as though a mountain rose up in the western sky - towering over the Madison skyline.

Did you see it? A strong temperature inversion over #Wisconsin this week produced an incredible mirage making the distant Blue Mound hill look like a massive mesa towering near the Capitol in #MadisonWI. More on the #science behind this unique #WIwx at https://t.co/yUmjOtMEiV pic.twitter.com/CNANgALjhs — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) December 4, 2020

Researcher Tim Wagner at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Space, Science, & Engineering Center (SSEC) knew exactly what it was. All he had to utter was “Superior Mirage” and his wife grabbed his camera for him. He snapped a photo shortly before 8:30 Wednesday morning - showing what appeared to be a mountain behind the capitol city.

Normally, the Blue Mound hill (roughly 30 miles southwest of Madison) appears as a bump on the horizon, but given the atmospheric conditions, it appeared 3-4 times as large on Wednesday morning. So, what happened?

Overnight temperatures & a clear sky allowed the surface to rapidly cool (as it does every night like this). But, the air aloft was much warmer. Since there were calm winds & the air is a poor conductor of heat, a large temperature difference set up in the lowest level of the atmosphere. This is also known as a temperature *inversion*.

Light bends & refracts in air of different temperatures. Think of a hot asphalt road on a summer day. As you drive down the road, it appears as though there are puddles. Since the surface of the road is hot & the air above is much cooler, light bends up - showing the sky on the road.

The exact opposite happened here.

Due to the cold surface and warmer air aloft, the light bent downward - along the curvature of the Earth - showing a much larger Blue Mound hill.

Tim says the only time he’s seen a Superior Mirage this close to Wisconsin was near Lake Superior. They’re more common near the Earth’s Poles - where the ground is extremely cold.

