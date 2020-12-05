President-elect Biden popular vote margin reaches 7 million over President Trump

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President-elect Joe Biden has now exceeded a popular vote margin of 7 million votes between himself and President Donald Trump, according to a tally from the Associated Press.

On Friday, Biden lead with over 81 million votes compared to the president’s 74 million and a 4% lead ahead of President Trump.

When President George W. Bush won the White House in 2000, he also lost the popular vote by a slim margin. Bush received 50.4 million votes compared to Al Gore’s 50.9 million votes at the time. Former President Bush won reelection in 2004 with 50.7% of the popular vote, or a margin in three million votes between himself and opponent, Former Secretary of State John Kerry.

After the 2004 election, Democrats have won the popular vote every year since, including Hillary Clinton.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 by a margin of 2.8 million votes, according to The Associated Press. The percentage between herself and President Donald Trump was by a margin of 2.09%. However, President Trump won the electoral college 304-227 and secured the presidency.

President Barack Obama won the popular vote with a 7% margin between himself and Sen. John McCain during the popular vote. President Obama was the former record holder for most votes received in a presidential election, until this year when Biden and President Trump both exceeded that number.

California certified its presidential election Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.

President-elect Biden currently has 306 electoral votes compared to President Trump’s 232, the Associated Press says.

