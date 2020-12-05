Advertisement

President-elect Biden popular vote margin reaches 7 million over President Trump

President-elect Joe Biden called for immediate action on COVID-19 relief in a speech Friday.
President-elect Joe Biden called for immediate action on COVID-19 relief in a speech Friday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President-elect Joe Biden has now exceeded a popular vote margin of 7 million votes between himself and President Donald Trump, according to a tally from the Associated Press.

On Friday, Biden lead with over 81 million votes compared to the president’s 74 million and a 4% lead ahead of President Trump.

When President George W. Bush won the White House in 2000, he also lost the popular vote by a slim margin. Bush received 50.4 million votes compared to Al Gore’s 50.9 million votes at the time. Former President Bush won reelection in 2004 with 50.7% of the popular vote, or a margin in three million votes between himself and opponent, Former Secretary of State John Kerry.

After the 2004 election, Democrats have won the popular vote every year since, including Hillary Clinton.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 by a margin of 2.8 million votes, according to The Associated Press. The percentage between herself and President Donald Trump was by a margin of 2.09%. However, President Trump won the electoral college 304-227 and secured the presidency.

President Barack Obama won the popular vote with a 7% margin between himself and Sen. John McCain during the popular vote. President Obama was the former record holder for most votes received in a presidential election, until this year when Biden and President Trump both exceeded that number.

California certified its presidential election Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.

President-elect Biden currently has 306 electoral votes compared to President Trump’s 232, the Associated Press says.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
New DHS map breaks down COVID-19 activity by municipality, zip code, school district

Latest News

The Voice competitor John Holiday is also an Appleton, Wisconsin native
Appleton native to compete in ‘The Voice’ semifinals
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
Lower speed limits on Gammon Rd.,McKenna Blvd. beginning Monday
.
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree