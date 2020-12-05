Snow flurries possible this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! This quiet stretch of dry and warm December weather will continue this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s, which is just above average for this time of year. A BIG warm-up is coming next week. Highs by the middle of next week could be near 50 degrees. Sorry, snow lovers! There’s not a lot of snow in the forecast either. Yes, there is a chance of snow flurries in the forecast this weekend. However, we are not expecting any accumulating snow anytime soon. A drier weather pattern will likely prevail through at least the middle of the month.

Snowfall Potential - Today - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

It’s a cold start to our day. Temperatures are sitting in the teens and 20s across southern Wisconsin. Luckily, the wind is light, so wind chills are not much of a factor this morning. You are still going to need to bundle up, though. No major weather problems are expected to slow you down this morning. You’re are just going to need a few extra minutes to defrost your car.

Saturday will start out sunny. With an upper-level storm system approaching from the northwest, clouds will be on the increase throughout the day, especially this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. A few places could even hit 40 degrees this afternoon. The wind will be light throughout the day.

Saturday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

There will be a chance of snow flurries this evening into the overnight. No travel impacts or accumulations are expected. Despite a strong upper-level storm system swinging through, the air is going to be too dry for significant or widespread precipitation. Lows tonight into Sunday morning will range from the upper teens to the mid 20s.

BIG December Warm-UP Coming (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Another upper-level storm system will swing through on Sunday. Once again, this system won’t have a lot of moisture to work with in atmosphere, so we are only expecting a chance of snow flurries.

The start of the work week looks quiet and chilly. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

A BIG warm-up is expected by the middle of next week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Temperatures will start to come down as we wrap up in the workweek and head into next weekend. Temperatures still look like they will remain above average for this time of year, though.

