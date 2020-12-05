Steelers linebacker, former Badger TJ Watt named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and former UW Badger T.J. Watt was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November on Friday.

The title includes games from Weeks 8-12, which the Steelers went undefeated for a five game stretch. This is the second time Watt has won the honors this year, previously doing so in September.

Watt had 18 tackles, five and a half sacks, 17 quarterback hits and three pass defenses during November.

Watt was the Steelers’ No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and currently leads the NFL with 11 sacks, adding 33 quarterback hits and 17 tackles for a loss.

“We’ve said from the very start we want to make plays, we want to be great,” said Watt.

This is the third time Watt has been given this honor. When he won the award in 2019, it also happened to be in November.

Back in September, the Watt brothers all faced off for their first NFL match up of their careers, becoming the first trio of brothers to do so since 1927. Oldest brother J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans team played against T.J. and Derek Watt in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

