Viewing holiday lights? AAA says drive safely with these tips

(KBTX)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Automobile Association (AAA) is offering tips for people who are taking in the sights of the season from their cars.

The AAA says whether you are driving through a community display of holiday lights or just checking out the decorations in your neighborhood, its important to stay safe on the road.

“Drive-thru events and activities have been a go-to for family fun throughout 2020,” AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz said in a release. “Personal vehicles can help you safely share in the joys of the season, but combining driving with other activities could land you on the naughty list.”

The AAA listed these tips to stay safe while viewing light displays:

  • Everyone in the vehicle should remain seated and buckled, even while parked on the side of the road.
  • Pull over if you need to program your navigation system, check a map, take pictures, or do anything that will take your attention off the task of driving. You can also delegate those tasks to a passenger.
  • Do not come to a complete stop in a traffic lane. If you encounter someone who has stopped, only pass if it is safe and legal to do so.
  • If you visit a drive-thru event and are asked to turn off your headlights, remember to turn them back on when you exit.
  • Bring appropriate winter gear in the event of a roadside emergency. You can get more tips on creating a winter driving kit for your vehicle here.

