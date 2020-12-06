Advertisement

All lanes clear on eastbound Beltline in Monona after crash

Car fire on EB Beltline
Car fire on EB Beltline(Aaron Faul)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are clear on the eastbound Beltline off of West Broadway after a crash Saturday evening.

According to Dane Co. Dispatch, the call came in around 7 p.m. and a fire was reported by a 911 caller.

An viewer sent NBC15 a video clip of a car on fire as he passed on the westbound side.

According to a WisDOT incident report, the crash closed the left lanes for about 45 minutes.

Monona PD is investigating the incident. A representative with the department said two cars were involved in the crash and people were transported to the hospital. They did not have details on the number of people involved or the extent of the injures.

