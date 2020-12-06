Chapel Valley Church delivers hundreds of Christmas trees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Chapel Valley Church worked this weekend to make sure their community could get in the holiday spirit.

On Saturday, volunteers delivered over 200 Christmas trees to families across the Madison area.

The church usually hosts their tree giveaway as part of a larger community event, Christmas in the Park. They cancelled the event due to COVID-19 restrictions, but still wanted to spread some Christmas cheer.

“There’s times where I just feel weary and exhausted, so we just thought more than ever, to be able to give someone that it could brighten their day or they could look and say, ‘I’m not forgotten, I’m seen’,” explained Pastor Suzie Genin.

Genin said they were overwhelmed by the response this year, adding almost 400 people signed up for a tree.

“Just to see them for a few minutes, see how happy the kids were. There was one little girl who just was like, ‘The tree is beautiful, it’s beautiful!’ She was just so excited,” Genin remembered.

Genin explained they were only able to get 214 trees, so they could not get a tree to every family who applied, but they are already preparing to give away more trees next year.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.