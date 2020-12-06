DHS: New cases continue downward trend but 17 deaths, 90 new hospitalizations reported

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Continuing it’s downward trend in new positive cases, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded an additional 2,791 COVID-19 cases Sunday.

DHS data shows a decline in new cases recorded in a single day since reaching a record high of nearly 8,000 cases on Nov. 19. The new cases dropped the seven-day rolling average to 3,925.

While numbers are lower than those seen in early November, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm cautioned Thursday that it is “too early to know if this downward trajectory will stay the course.” Palm also noted the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday are still unknown.

DHS recorded 17 more coronavirus-related deaths Sunday, bringing total deaths to 3,719. Of the total 412,177 confirmed cases, 0.9 percent of patients have died.

Another 90 people were hospitalized for the virus Sunday. In all, 18,216 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, or 4.4 percent of those who have tested positive. The DHS reports hospitals are at 85 percent capacity.

On Sunday, 10,564 people were tested, with 7,773 tests returning negative results.

After reaching the point where all but one Wisconsin county had reached “critically high” case activity levels, thirty counties, including many in the south-central and southwest part of the state, have fallen to what is considered a “very high” case activity level.

However, the agency’s case activity tracker shows the state as a whole remains “critically high.”

DHS reports 59,388 cases are still active across Wisconsin and 84.7 percent of people have recovered from the virus.

