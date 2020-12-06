Near 50°F by mid-week; Looking messy next weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The occasional clouds were broken up with some sunshine on Sunday afternoon. Highs were still a few degrees above-average, but were closer to December norms. That trend gets thrown away this week.

Temperatures start off in the 20′s Monday morning and climb into the upper 30′s Monday afternoon. A few clouds are possible - especially farther east near an upper-level disturbance. Sunshine continues through much of the week. Highs climb from the 40′s to near 50°F by Wednesday. Several places could top that number and a few places could exceed it - especially farther south. Temperatures back off slightly on Thursday before a weather system develops and moves into the Great Lakes.

Models have yet to agree on a specific track or strength of the aforementioned system. Rain lifts into Wisconsin on Friday and transitions to snow on Saturday. It is too soon to break down specific amounts and locations given the uncertainty and model spread. This will become clearer in the days ahead. For now, plan for next weekend to become weather-active. Temperatures will fall into the 30′s through next weekend.

Rain & Snow appear likely next weekend. Specifics on rain/snow amounts, timing, and location will become clearer in the next few days. (WMTV NBC15)

