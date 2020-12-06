Swan Park vandals try to damper Christmas spirit but new camera system helps track them down

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second year in a row law enforcement officers say juvenile vandals have damaged the Rotary Christmas Lights at Swan Park, but thanks to investigators and a new surveillance system, the suspects were caught.

The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office says a visitor was enjoying the Rotary Lights on Wednesday evening when they noticed the door to the Gingerbread House had been kicked in and the doorknob was broken. The visitor alerted the Beaver Dam Police and Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the Chair of the Rotary Lights Committee, arrived to fix the damage.

Fortunately, the Sheriff reported the damage was limited to the door and lock, and he was able to board it up and fix it the following day.

With donations from Interquest and community members, a camera system was installed at the park prior to this year’s Rotary Lights display, according to the Sheriff’s office. Sheriff Schmidt and Beaver Dam Officer Brad Konkel reviewed the footage from the cameras and within a few hours Konkel not only identified the suspects but also obtained a confession from them.

According to the Sheriff’s office the incident involved 2 juveniles whose identities are being withheld because of their age.

“Officer Konkel did excellent police work, which our community can all be proud of and we are hopeful that restitution will be received for the damage,” the Sheriff said.

The Sheriff says this is the second year in a row that vandals have damaged the Christmas lights display, and the second time the suspects have been identified. The Sheriff says the suspects will be held accountable for their actions.

However, regardless of criminal activity that may occur, the Sheriff says the Beaver Dam Rotary Club and volunteers will not let it dissuade them from continuing to put on the lights show in coming years seeing as the lights have an overall positive impact on the community.

