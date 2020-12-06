Tracking a BIG warm-up and our next potential weather-maker

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This stretch of not too cold December weather is far from over! If anything, it’s only going to get warmer before our next blast of cold air. By midweek, high temperatures could be flirting with 50 degrees. After a quick warm-up midweek, it looks like the weather pattern will turn active by the end of the workweek and into next weekend. This is when our next big weather-maker could impact the area.

Next Big Weather Maker - Friday - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

This morning is not nearly as cold as Saturday morning. Temperatures this morning are 5-15 degrees warmer this morning than 24 hours ago. Most places are waking up to temperatures in the 20s. A few places are even hanging on to the 30s. The clouds from last night helped keep our temperatures up.

Some of the clouds will clear out this morning. Today is going to be another mild December day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. A few places could flirt with 40 degrees. Another upper-level disturbance will drop from north to south across the area late today into tonight. This system won’t have much moisture to work with as it passes overhead so there will only be a chance of flurries late this afternoon through this evening.

Sunday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Any chance for snow flurry will gone by midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Monday will start out mostly cloudy with increasing sunshine throughout the day. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Once again, a few places could come close to 40 degrees.

A BIG December warm-up will begin on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be near 40 degrees. The warmest day this week will be Wednesday. On Wednesday, temperatures will top out in the upper 40s, which is well above average for this time of year. A few places could even come close to 50 degrees. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. This quiet stretch of weather will continue through midweek.

BIG December Warm-Up (WMTV NBC15)

Right now, the forecast models are hinting a strong storm system could impact the upper Midwest Friday into Saturday of this week. There is still a low forecast confidence with this part of the forecast, especially when it comes to the exact timing of the precipitation, precipitation type and amounts. Make sure to check back in for updates later this weekend. For right now, expect an active weather pattern as we wrap up the workweek and head into next weekend.

