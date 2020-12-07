Beloit police investigating Monday morning homicide

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead following an early morning shooting in Beloit on Monday.

According to the Beloit Police Dept., officers found the victim around 6:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Street. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

In a Facebook post, police said their investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators say there is currently no threat to the public.

The Rock Co. Dive Team has been called in to help with the part of the investigation happening at the Portland Ave. bridge. Police are asking people to avoid both locations.

