Advertisement

Beloit police investigating Monday morning homicide

The Beloit Police Dept. investigates a homicide in the 1000 block of 10th Street on Monday,...
The Beloit Police Dept. investigates a homicide in the 1000 block of 10th Street on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.(Beloit Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead following an early morning shooting in Beloit on Monday.

According to the Beloit Police Dept., officers found the victim around 6:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Street. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

In a Facebook post, police said their investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators say there is currently no threat to the public.

The Rock Co. Dive Team has been called in to help with the part of the investigation happening at the Portland Ave. bridge. Police are asking people to avoid both locations.

We are investigating a homicide that occurred around 6:21 a.m. today in the 1000 block of 10th Street. A man was shot...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Monday, December 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

UW Health to serve as central hub for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Above-average temperatures are expected through the 8 to 14 day forecast cycle not only in...
Mild Weather Continues this Week
Makeover
Madison community gives Anisa Scott’s great grandmother home makeover
Monroe Street business helps struggling artists across the world
Monroe Street business helps struggling artists across the world