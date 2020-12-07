Buck & Honey’s restaurant to open new location in Waunakee

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Restaurant Buck & Honey’s announced Monday that they will be open their third location next week in Waunakee.

The restaurant will be open starting on Tuesday, Dec. 15 for limited dine-in, carry out and curbside pickup. Buck & Honey’s noted in a news release that they want to provide an option for everyone’s comfort level amid COVID-19 restrictions.

“Though still anxious about the current business climate, we couldn’t be more thrilled to do this right now,” said owner Tom Anderson. “In the middle of this pandemic, it feels pretty amazing to be able to offer folks something new and exciting!”

Director of Operations, Aimee Anderson, noted that the new location offers a unique style, but have kept the same menu that guests love.

The new Buck & Honey’s is located at 1370 Water Wheel Drive in Waunakee.

Anderson also said they have decided to reduce their hours of operating and will be open only for lunch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Dec. 7. Each location will still be open for dinners starting at 4 p.m., seven days a week.

The other Buck & Honey’s locations are can be found at 804 Liberty Boulevard in Sun Prairie and 800 West Broadway in Monona.

