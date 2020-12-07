Advertisement

Crash closes northbound lanes on WIS 113 at Dryden Drive

Southbound US 2 & 41 in Escanaba, right lane only
Southbound US 2 & 41 in Escanaba, right lane only(MGN)
By NBC15 staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A crash has blocked all northbound lanes of WIS 13 at Dryden Drive Sunday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation alerted the incident at 8:17 p.m. The agency expects the closures to last an hour.

The Madison Police Department is currently handling the incident.

NBC 15 will update this article as we learn new information.

