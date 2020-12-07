F-16 pilots conducting training flights over Madison all week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - F-16 fighter jets will take to the skies every evening this week through Thursday as the Wisconsin Air National Guard conducts training sessions.

For the next four days, people in the city may see and hear the 115th Fighter Wing’s jets taking off and landing up as late as 10 p.m., the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs notes.

Most flights occur during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are also required to train at night, so some of them will happen after dusk.

Flight paths are designed to minimize the noise near Truax Field, the Air National Guard noted.

The military branch added that it appreciates the overall support from Wisconsin residents and the Greater Madison area as it conducts its training operations.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.