F-16 pilots conducting training flights over Madison all week

The flights will run through Thursday.
Jets from the 115th Fighter Wing fly over Greenville, Wisconsin as they head to Neenah to...
Jets from the 115th Fighter Wing fly over Greenville, Wisconsin as they head to Neenah to support healthcare workers and first responders at Theda Clark. The fly over happened across the state to support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Landon Woods(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - F-16 fighter jets will take to the skies every evening this week through Thursday as the Wisconsin Air National Guard conducts training sessions.

For the next four days, people in the city may see and hear the 115th Fighter Wing’s jets taking off and landing up as late as 10 p.m., the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs notes.

Most flights occur during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are also required to train at night, so some of them will happen after dusk.

Flight paths are designed to minimize the noise near Truax Field, the Air National Guard noted.

The military branch added that it appreciates the overall support from Wisconsin residents and the Greater Madison area as it conducts its training operations.

