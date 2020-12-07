Lockbox full of cash reported stolen from Madison hair salon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a suspect reportedly broke into a hair salon Saturday and stole a lockbox full of cash.

The suspect reportedly pushed in window air conditioning unit around 12:40 p.m. to enter Olivia’s Hairstyles at 1114 South Park Street, according to an incident report.

MPD explained that the incident was discovered on Saturday morning and a lockbox full of cash was taken.

MPD did not note a description of the suspect or the amount of money taken.

