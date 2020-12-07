Lockbox full of cash reported stolen from Madison hair salon
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a suspect reportedly broke into a hair salon Saturday and stole a lockbox full of cash.
The suspect reportedly pushed in window air conditioning unit around 12:40 p.m. to enter Olivia’s Hairstyles at 1114 South Park Street, according to an incident report.
MPD explained that the incident was discovered on Saturday morning and a lockbox full of cash was taken.
MPD did not note a description of the suspect or the amount of money taken.
