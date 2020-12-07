Advertisement

Madison community gives Anisa Scott’s great grandmother home makeover

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County partnered up with businesses in the community to give a Madison East Side woman a home makeover.

Irene Alexander, Anisa Scott’s great grandmother, is receiving the free makeover. 11-year-old Anisa died after she was taken off life support in August, two days after a Madison shooting.

Alexander and her family are staying in the Governor’s suite at the Madison Concourse Hotel until her home makeover is complete. The president of the hotel pitched in to give Alexander a place to stay and provided meals until her home is move-in ready.

Home is where the heart is, but the heart of Alexander’s home is broken.

“Home is a whole lot different with them being gone,” Alexander said. “We shed tears on a daily basis.”

Alexander is no stranger to heartbreak. Five family members died in the last six months.

“In August, my great granddaughter Anisa was shot and killed in a car in Madison on East Washington Avenue,” Alexander said. “Nov. 9 my husband passed away from liver cancer.”

A home full of memories is now a house filled with sadness.

“It’s been a struggle to even get up to want to do anything,” she said.

So community members stepped in to help.

“We are completely redoing this house for Ms. Irene. Remodeling everything from the floors to painting the walls and getting electric work done,” Jenny Meicher Santek, Boys and Girls Club board member said.

Meicher Santek is heading the home makeover project.

“It’s so heartwarming to see businesses and people stepping up. We’ve had so many people reach out that have wanted to help,” she said.

25 area businesses and nearly $75,000 in donations are aiming to fix what’s broken.

“This is really going to just let her know that people are thinking about her and they care about her family. She deserves this. She deserves a little blessing,” Santek said.

“It’s so unbelievable. I just think I’m still in shock,” Alexander said.

The memories of Alexander’s loved ones will be included in the makeover to make her house a home.

“I am so grateful for what everyone is doing. I just wish that my loved ones were here to see it.” Alexander said.

