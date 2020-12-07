Advertisement

Madison resident has car stolen out of driveway while sleeping

Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak Hills Drive.(KWTX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison resident had their car stolen early Monday morning right out of their driveway as they slept.

The Madison Police Department says they saw a white Lexus driving over 120 mph around 3 a.m. on the West Beltline near Broadway. According to an incident report, the driver had blacked out the lights of the car and last saw it driving inbound on Rimrock Road.

An MPD officer then ran the car’s licence plates and found that the owner of the car lived on Waban Hill. The officer continued, saying he drove to the home and saw that the garage door was open.

The officer spoke with the homeowner who said that the car was parked in the driveway before he went to sleep. MPD believes that a suspect got into the car, used the garage door opener to get into the garage and enter the home through an unlocked door. The suspect then likely found the key to the Lexus and drove away with it, MPD reports.

There was no description of the suspect in the incident report.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

New COVID-19 cases fall below 2,200 as total tests fall to lowest point since September
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
UW men’s basketball will face Rhode Island instead of Louisville on Wednesday
WHAT'S NEXT: Midweek warm-up and messy end to the workweek