Madison resident has car stolen out of driveway while sleeping

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison resident had their car stolen early Monday morning right out of their driveway as they slept.

The Madison Police Department says they saw a white Lexus driving over 120 mph around 3 a.m. on the West Beltline near Broadway. According to an incident report, the driver had blacked out the lights of the car and last saw it driving inbound on Rimrock Road.

An MPD officer then ran the car’s licence plates and found that the owner of the car lived on Waban Hill. The officer continued, saying he drove to the home and saw that the garage door was open.

The officer spoke with the homeowner who said that the car was parked in the driveway before he went to sleep. MPD believes that a suspect got into the car, used the garage door opener to get into the garage and enter the home through an unlocked door. The suspect then likely found the key to the Lexus and drove away with it, MPD reports.

There was no description of the suspect in the incident report.

