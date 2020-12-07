Advertisement

Mastercard, Visa investigate Pornhub business relationship

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Credit card giants Visa and Mastercard are investigating their business relationship with Pornhub after a prominent newspaper columnist alleged that the pornographic website shows videos of rape and underage sex.

Nicholas Kristof, opinion columnist at The New York Times, wrote Friday that Pornhub carries rape scenes and other examples of explicit video taken without consent of the participants. The online payment service PayPal last year stopped processing payments to Pornhub, which is owned by the pornography conglomerate MindGeek.

In response to the story, Visa and Mastercard are investigating Pornhub practices.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

