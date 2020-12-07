Advertisement

Mild Weather Continues this Week

Above-average highs and lows are expected each day
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another quiet week is coming up with high pressure dominating conditions for most of the period. There is some mid-level moisture present which will lead to mostly cloudy skies today, but plenty of sunshine is expected through the middle of the week.

High temperatures will be above average though the rest of the week. Highs peak on Wednesday near 50 degrees. The average high for today is 33 degrees. Low temperatures will be well above average through the week as well. Lows expected in the upper 20s and low 30s. The average low for today is 19 degrees.

High temperatures will be above average for the rest of the week. Cooler conditions are...
High temperatures will be above average for the rest of the week. Cooler conditions are expected early next week.(wmtv weather)

Overall, the weather will be quiet for the next several days. By the end of the week, a wave of low pressure will move in and bring a chance of rain and snow for Friday and into Saturday.The cold front associated with this low will sweep through Saturday night and temperatures will be much cool for the beginning of next week.

Sunday’s high temperature is expected to be right around the freezing mark. I would, however, expect the cool weather to be short-lived. The latest 8 to 14 day forecast is calling for above-average temperatures.

Above-average temperatures are expected through the 8 to 14 day forecast cycle not only in...
Above-average temperatures are expected through the 8 to 14 day forecast cycle not only in Wisconsin, but across most of the nation.(wmtv weather)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

Mid-week temperatures could top the upper 40's - near 50°F
Near 50°F by mid-week; Looking messy next weekend
Tracking a BIG warm-up and our next potential weather-maker
BIG December Warm-Up
Tracking a BIG warm-up and our next potential weather-maker
Forecast Highs climb through the 40's next week.
December, where did you go?