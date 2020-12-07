Mild Weather Continues this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another quiet week is coming up with high pressure dominating conditions for most of the period. There is some mid-level moisture present which will lead to mostly cloudy skies today, but plenty of sunshine is expected through the middle of the week.

High temperatures will be above average though the rest of the week. Highs peak on Wednesday near 50 degrees. The average high for today is 33 degrees. Low temperatures will be well above average through the week as well. Lows expected in the upper 20s and low 30s. The average low for today is 19 degrees.

High temperatures will be above average for the rest of the week. Cooler conditions are expected early next week. (wmtv weather)

Overall, the weather will be quiet for the next several days. By the end of the week, a wave of low pressure will move in and bring a chance of rain and snow for Friday and into Saturday.The cold front associated with this low will sweep through Saturday night and temperatures will be much cool for the beginning of next week.

Sunday’s high temperature is expected to be right around the freezing mark. I would, however, expect the cool weather to be short-lived. The latest 8 to 14 day forecast is calling for above-average temperatures.

Above-average temperatures are expected through the 8 to 14 day forecast cycle not only in Wisconsin, but across most of the nation. (wmtv weather)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.