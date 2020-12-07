Monroe Street business helps struggling artists across the world

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Small businesses everywhere are suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Monroe Street business is also working to support others struggling to make ends meet, and their mission reaches far beyond Madison.

After 25 years, business owner Leah Kessel had to pick up and move to a new location on Monroe Street in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, just months after she closed her store completely under Wisconsin’s Safer At Home order in spring.

“It was scary because we’re 25 years older, and everything’s harder,” Kessel explained.

For Kessel, her store is more than just a business. Kessel is originally from South Africa, and she opened Calabash Gifts because she wanted to do something about the hardship she saw growing up.

“They were desperately poor, often to the point of hunger. The kids often just slept on the lawns or ground or cars,” Kessel described.

Kessel fills her store with handmade art—including jewelry, pottery and sculptures—from south and east Africa that she buys directly from the artists.

“I say I’m taking it to America, and the people will be very happy because they like your work and they’ll put it in their homes,” she explained.

The money Kessel spends on the art supports job creation programs and artists, often women, who are the only source of income for their families.

“When I buy from them, many of them cry and want to hug, and I don’t mind the hugs, but I feel so sad that they have to cry because maybe they’ll have a little bit of bread and chicken,” Kessel said.

Kessel and her husband Raymond said they love when they can share the stories behind the art with their customers.

“People came in and enjoyed it and asked questions about it,” Kessel said about the early days of the store.

Kessel said she just hopes her work can do a little to help the people behind the stories.

“At least they can have the basics of food and maybe a mattress,” she said.

Kessel has not been back to Africa in five years, and now the pandemic makes it difficult to travel. For now, she and her husband are focused on telling the stories of the art they already have.

