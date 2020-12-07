Advertisement

MPD: Man accused of 2nd OWI offense drove head-on into three cars with people inside

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man allegedly drove into three occupied vehicles Sunday night and knocked down a traffic light before police cited him with his second operating while intoxicated offense.

According to an incident report, Madison Police officers were outside of their squad cars around 8:10 p.m. on the 3100 block of North Sherman Avenue.

MPD officers reported seeing a car driving 55 mph in a 30 mph zone, run a red light and then head east in the westbound lane of Northport Drive. MPD said they then heard cars crashing, horns honking and a traffic light fall into the street.

MPD continued, saying the driver who was reportedly speeding, 32-year-old Ricardo E. Medina, Sr., drove head on into three cars with people inside.

Police noted that there were no serious injuries, but all cars involved had significant damage and were disabled.

MPD cited Medina with his second OWI offense, failure to control vehicle and failure to obey a right light signal.

