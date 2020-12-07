New COVID-19 cases fall below 2,200 as total tests fall to lowest point since September

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mondays typically see fewer new COVID-19 cases and fewer overall tests, however this first Monday in December hit lows not seen in months.

The Dept. of Health Services reported 2,155 new cases in its latest daily report. Except for the day after Thanksgiving, that’s the lowest total for any day since the second week of October. Since that time, there have only been three days in which fewer than 3,000 new cases were tallied.

Someone would have to look back even farther, into September, to find a day in which fewer total tests reported in a single day. DHS’ tracker shows 7,906 tests tallied Monday, meaning more than a quarter of the tests included in the latest report were positive.

The latest decline also let the seven-day rolling average drop back below the 4,000 case per day mark. The latest DHS figures show an average of 3,871 cases were reported each day over the past week. While that average dipped even lower last week, as Thanksgiving numbers were included, it is still below the average at any point in November.

As new cases and testing fall, however, the average daily death toll is hitting never before seen highs. DHS recorded 19 deaths Monday, which pushed the average number of people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 to 61 per day over the past week.

In all, DHS records 3,738 people have died from COVID-19-related symptoms with 425 of those deaths being reported in December alone.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.