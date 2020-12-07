Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases fall below 2,200 as total tests fall to lowest point since September

More than 60 people died from COVID-19
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mondays typically see fewer new COVID-19 cases and fewer overall tests, however this first Monday in December hit lows not seen in months.

The Dept. of Health Services reported 2,155 new cases in its latest daily report. Except for the day after Thanksgiving, that’s the lowest total for any day since the second week of October. Since that time, there have only been three days in which fewer than 3,000 new cases were tallied.

Someone would have to look back even farther, into September, to find a day in which fewer total tests reported in a single day. DHS’ tracker shows 7,906 tests tallied Monday, meaning more than a quarter of the tests included in the latest report were positive.

The latest decline also let the seven-day rolling average drop back below the 4,000 case per day mark. The latest DHS figures show an average of 3,871 cases were reported each day over the past week. While that average dipped even lower last week, as Thanksgiving numbers were included, it is still below the average at any point in November.

As new cases and testing fall, however, the average daily death toll is hitting never before seen highs. DHS recorded 19 deaths Monday, which pushed the average number of people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 to 61 per day over the past week.

In all, DHS records 3,738 people have died from COVID-19-related symptoms with 425 of those deaths being reported in December alone.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

.
MPD: Man accused of 2nd OWI offense drove head-on into three cars with people inside
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Over 200 Wis. businesses awarded for innovation amid COVID-19
Madison resident has car stolen out of driveway while sleeping
Mario T. Tucker
Beloit Police arrest suspect in connection to Monday morning homicide