Over 200 Wis. businesses awarded for innovation amid COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two hundred and thirty one small businesses and startups in Wisconsin were recognized Monday for their creative ways to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers presented the winners with the We’re All Innovating Contest awards, which will provide funding to help offset costs incurred from the start of the pandemic until Dec. 30.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired businesses to find new ways fight the virus, operate their businesses, and meet the needs of our community,” the governor said. “After looking at these winning projects, I’m truly in awe of these folks’ ingenuity, imagination, and creativity.”

Some of the companies that won awards include Madison Farmers United, which created a plan to make orders for locally sourced good from farmers made online available for curbside pickup.

Judges selected winners in three major categories:

Service and Business Operation Innovation to Respond to COVID-19 Disruption

Technology Innovation to Address COVID-19 Impacts on Health

Technology to Address COVID-19 Impacts on Business

Seventeen businesses won the top prizes across the three categories, according to a news release. All winners will share a total of $3 million in grants.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation created the We’re All Innovating Contest this fall to promote startups and small businesses to adapt to the challenges they have faced from COVID-19. More than 180 judges evaluated blind entries from over 1,200 businesses. Entries and judges represented multiple areas across the state, drawing from 70 of the 72 counties.

