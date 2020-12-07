Advertisement

Packers withstand late rally to outlast Eagles 30-16

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By STEVE MEGARGEE
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Green Bay Packers withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes and reached a couple of career milestones to help Green Bay (9-3) hand the Eagles (3-8-1) their fourth consecutive loss. Kingsley Keke had two of the Packers’ seven sacks. Rodgers’ three touchdown passes increased his career total to 400.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

