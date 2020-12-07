Advertisement

Report: Wisconsin spending could exceed revenue by $373M

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A policy research organization projects that state spending in Wisconsin will exceed revenue by about $373 million in the coming two years.

That’s without taking into account Medicaid costs and new spending requests from state agencies.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum said in its report released Monday that it expects legislators will have to deal with the state’s largest budget shortfall since 2011 when they craft the 2021-2023 biennial budget.

The forum used Wisconsin’s projected increases in tax collections and base spending but excluded any new spending requests to reach the shortfall figure.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.
Wisconsin Democrats blast GOP lawmakers’ election investigation
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers launch investigation into November election
Tabulators handle ballots at the Alliant Energy Center on Nov. 21, as part of the recount in...
Trump attorneys seek to take lawsuit directly to Wisconsin’s highest court
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
Wisconsin Senate not coming back this month for virus relief