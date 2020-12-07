Advertisement

Second Harvest truck has a new look thanks to 2 kids

Two winners were chosen for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin's "Wrap our Ride" contest.(WMTV)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A welcome sight for some in Southern Wisconsin has a new look.

Every week, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin delivers food and other needed items to food pantries in 16 counties. The food arrives on a truck, and thanks to two children one of their delivery trucks has a new look.

A “Wrap Our Ride” contest was held in September, Hunger Action Month. Eleven-year-old Meredith Wilson and eight-year-old Piper Day were chosen as the contest winners.

“It felt like this was the perfect opportunity with the 25th anniversary of Share Your Holidays,”says Kris Tazelaar, Director of Communications and Marketing for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. “We didn’t want to limit the artist to anything. We wanted it about our mission, wanted it to be positive, and colorful. Other than that, it was up to their own creativity.”

Both Wilson and Day were excited their drawings are now increasing awareness for food insecurities in our state.

“I really wanted to follow the theme a lot,” says Wilson. “I knew I wanted people exercising in it and healthy foods.”

“I drew apples, and hands and colored them different colors because anybody can be hungry,” says Day.

Each year, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin meets nearly one million requests for service each year. They serve more than 200 pantries and programs throughout Southwestern Wisconsin.

