The Madison area postal service prepare for a busy holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

Post offices across the Madison area prepare for a busy holiday season, capping off a year that saw significant spikes in package shipping numbers across the country for the USPS.

At the start of November, the postal service reported an 18.8 percent jump in packages handled by carriers in 2020, translating to roughly 1.2 billion more packages. That spike is attributed to the pandemic, which is causing many to trade in a trip to the mall for a shopping spree on a laptop. According to Forbes, the rise in activity proceeded an exceptionally busy Cyber Monday, when Americans spent over $10 billion shopping online.

Despite the uptick and packages, Madison’s postal service is confident in its ability to handle the holiday rush.

“COVID has definitely made a change a few things, but we’ve had sixth months of practice now, and we’ve really gotten our act together and are doing very well,” said Bob Sheehan, the communication specialist for the USPS in Madison.

While there are more packages and more holiday shopping is taking place online, Sheehan says the postal service will not be hiring any extra employees specifically because of the 2020 holiday season. He says employees will tackle the rush with overtime hours and says this is what the post office was built to manage; there will just be a little more mail.

For people stopping to ship out a package, Sheehan reminds everyone that there are some COVID rules, including social distancing and face coverings required while in the building, along with a limited number of customers allowed in the lobby.

