Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 children missing after Texas slaying

A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.
A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - An Amber Alert was issued after deputies said two young children were caught in the middle of a deadly overnight shooting outside of Houston.

Law enforcement in Harris County said a man in his early 20s was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at an apartment complex.

Authorities believe the children, Kalis, 11 mos., and and DJ, 9, are with the suspected shooter.

Officials say the suspect and his girlfriend left with the two children in a 2019 black Cadillac DTS with paper tags.

“They were taken by the male who just committed a felony by shooting an individual, so I wouldn’t take their safety for granted that they are OK,” said Sgt. Greg Pinkins of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Two other children, ages 11 and 6, were left at the apartment with a second woman who has been speaking with investigators.

It’s unclear how the children are connected to the adults involved.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

Some people are turning to fortune tellers to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In times of trouble, some are turning to fortune tellers
UW Health, SMM to serve as central hubs for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
LIVE: Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor those killed in 1941 attack
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural
With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Don’t ignore your dental health, even during pandemic