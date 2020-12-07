UW Health to serve as central hub for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Health System will serve as one of the distribution hubs for Pfizer’s version of the COVID-19 vaccine, should the Food and Drug Administration approve it.

UW Health explained the Dept. of Health Services opted to utilize a hub-and-spoke system to distribute the vaccine because it needs to remain below -94 degrees Fahrenheit while in storage and selected the university hospital as one of the central locations. Vaccines will then be shipped to nearby health care systems and others when it’s time to deliver them.

“We are proud to play a role in helping our partners in the area get vaccine doses they need to protect their frontline workers as fast as possible so we can get on to the next group of people to be vaccinated,” UW Health senior medical director ambulatory operations Matt Anderson said.

Hospital officials are cautioning that, although they are still busy getting ready to receive a potential vaccine, widespread distribution could still be months away. They pointed to an estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention represents, it could be summer before the general public is able to get one.

A DHS spokesperson would not say how many hubs they plan to establish across the state to facilitate distribution.

“These vaccines will be going to frontline healthcare workers first, and there are still uncertainties around the quantities we’ll get and the timing of their arrival,” Anderson continued. “The public must remain diligent as it will not be widely available anytime soon.”

Hospital officials also urge everyone to maintain standard COVID-19 safety protocols during the holiday season. Those measures include:

Don’t gather in the presence of those outside your immediate household, and if you must, wear a mask and stay at least six feet apart.

Wear a mask when in public, even in outdoor locations.

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing thoroughly and rinsing completely.

If you have symptoms stay home.

Because vaccines are not yet here, UW Health is asking anyone with questions about one to check the CDC or DHS website for information rather than calling their local healthcare provider.

While the Pfizer vaccine has not been approved in the United States, it did recently receive authorization in the United Kingdom, whose accelerated decision has met with some criticism.

