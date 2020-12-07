Advertisement

UW men’s basketball will face Rhode Island instead of Louisville on Wednesday

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin’s men’s basketball team will tip off at the Kohl Center on Wednesday. They just won’t be doing it against the Louisville Cardinals.

On Monday, the UW Athletics Dept. announced the Louisville game has been postponed.

Instead, the University of Rhode Island will come to town. The Badgers and Rams are set to play at 3:30 p.m., in Madison, and will be broadcast on the Bid Ten Network.

The Cardinals suspended all team-related activities indefinitely on Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test. UW is working with Louisville to try to find a date to make up their game.

“Our men’s basketball program is still paused indefinitely and we will look for an alternate opportunity to play Wisconsin if possible,” UofL Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said. “We will continue to communicate regularly with Wisconsin, the ACC and Big Ten.”

Additionally, the start time for the Badger’s home game on December 21 against Nebraska has been finalized. The game against the Cornhuskers, which opens the Big Ten season, tips off at 6 p.m. It will air on FS1.

