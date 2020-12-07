Advertisement

UW men’s hockey series vs. Mich. State scratched after positive COVID-19 test

The games are expected to be rescheduled.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just days after the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team canceled its series against Minnesota over COVID-19 concerns, the men’s program is forced to call off a pair of upcoming games.

This time, however, the coronavirus concerns are withing the Badgers’ own locker room.

The UW Athletics Dept. announced Monday morning that the team will not play its two-game series against Michigan State. The series was set for Tuesday and Wednesday in East Lansing, Michigan.

The teams decided not to take the ice after a positive test in the Badgers program. The university did not say if it was a player or staff member who tested positive.

The games are being considered postponed and the teams expect to reschedule them.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

(FILE) Wisconsin goaltender Kristen Campbell blocks a shot during the third period in the NCAA...
UW women’s hockey series against Minnesota axed
Badgers women’s game against Prairie View A&M canceled
The revised logo for Badgers' uniforms
No fans allowed at UW Madison basketball, hockey games this season
Badgers readying to return against Michigan