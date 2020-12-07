UW men’s hockey series vs. Mich. State scratched after positive COVID-19 test

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just days after the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team canceled its series against Minnesota over COVID-19 concerns, the men’s program is forced to call off a pair of upcoming games.

This time, however, the coronavirus concerns are withing the Badgers’ own locker room.

The UW Athletics Dept. announced Monday morning that the team will not play its two-game series against Michigan State. The series was set for Tuesday and Wednesday in East Lansing, Michigan.

The teams decided not to take the ice after a positive test in the Badgers program. The university did not say if it was a player or staff member who tested positive.

The games are being considered postponed and the teams expect to reschedule them.

