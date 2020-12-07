UW women’s hockey won’t play again in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s last two series of 2020 have been put on ice.

Between positive COVID-19 tests and injuries, the Badgers don’t have enough players available for its upcoming games, the athletics dept. explained Monday.

The team was set to welcome the University of Minnesota-Duluth this weekend and Ohio State was scheduled to come to town for a pair of games next weekend.

Coronavirus concerns also forced the team to cancel last weekend’s trip to play Minnesota-Duluth after multiple members of the program tested positive.

With the last two series scratched, there are no more games officially scheduled this season. UW noted it is waiting for new schedules to be released sometime after the new year.

