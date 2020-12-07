Advertisement

UW women’s hockey won’t play again in 2020

Currently, there are no more games on the schedule
(FILE) Wisconsin goaltender Kristen Campbell blocks a shot during the third period in the NCAA...
(FILE) Wisconsin goaltender Kristen Campbell blocks a shot during the third period in the NCAA Division I women's Frozen Four hockey championship game, March 24, 2019 (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)(Stephen Dunn | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s last two series of 2020 have been put on ice.

Between positive COVID-19 tests and injuries, the Badgers don’t have enough players available for its upcoming games, the athletics dept. explained Monday.

The team was set to welcome the University of Minnesota-Duluth this weekend and Ohio State was scheduled to come to town for a pair of games next weekend.

MORE: UW men’s hockey series vs. Mich. State scratched after positive COVID-19 test

Coronavirus concerns also forced the team to cancel last weekend’s trip to play Minnesota-Duluth after multiple members of the program tested positive.

With the last two series scratched, there are no more games officially scheduled this season. UW noted it is waiting for new schedules to be released sometime after the new year.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

UW men’s basketball will face Rhode Island instead of Louisville on Wednesday
UW men’s hockey series vs. Mich. State scratched after positive COVID-19 test
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game...
Packers withstand late rally to outlast Eagles 30-16
Indiana's Whop Philyor celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Jack Tuttle during the...
Tuttle, D lift No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6