Advertisement

WATCH: Fan sings national anthem after sound system fails at Ohio high school basketball game

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (CNN) - A parent stepped up after a sound system failed to play the national anthem at a high school basketball game in Ohio.

Cellphone video showed Trenton Brown singing at Friday’s game between the Waverly High School Tigers and the Portsmouth West High School Senators.

The announcer told everyone to stand for the national anthem, but no music played for minutes because of apparent technical difficulties.

Brown was urged by his wife to sing the national anthem, and he did so with no musical backup or a microphone.

Another parent, Johnny Futhey, said Brown’s performance brought people to tears. He captured the performance on video and posted it to Facebook, where it has received around 1 million views.

Just Wow! Audio wouldn’t work to play the National Anthem at tonight’s Waverly-Portsmouth West game. It got quiet and...

Posted by Johnny Futhey on Friday, December 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
LIVE: Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor those killed in 1941 attack
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural
With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Don’t ignore your dental health, even during pandemic
Jets from the 115th Fighter Wing fly over Greenville, Wisconsin as they head to Neenah to...
F-16 pilots conducting training flights over Madison all week
Biden's transition formally announces key members of his health team.
Biden names key members of health team